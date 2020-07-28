Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,209 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alleghany by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $524.81 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.08 and a 200-day moving average of $601.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on Y. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

