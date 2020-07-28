Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,774 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $1,545,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $121,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.84. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $783,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,470 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.