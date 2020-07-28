Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 252,722 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,722 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Realogy worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

RLGY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $964.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

