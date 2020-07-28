Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,023 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.64% of Genesco worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genesco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genesco by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $244.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.