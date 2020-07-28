Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 338,983 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IRT opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.13. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

