Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,972 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,303.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Textron by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Textron by 10.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. Citigroup cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.