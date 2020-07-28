Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,861 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 156.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

