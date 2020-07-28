Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.3717 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

