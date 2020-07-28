Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,670,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,874,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $420.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $425.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

