Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,574 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

OGI stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $236.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.02.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

