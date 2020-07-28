Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 24,883 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRMK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.83. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

