Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1,008.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Koo sold 47,782 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $868,676.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,098 shares of company stock worth $2,828,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPH. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

