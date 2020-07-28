Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.77% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of CNXT opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $43.91.

