Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in PolyOne by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PolyOne by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PolyOne by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 267,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PolyOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PolyOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,972,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.