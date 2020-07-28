Royce Micro Capital Trust (NYSE:RMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.24

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $7.54. Royce Micro Capital Trust shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 124,477 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 124,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 809,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 784,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 122,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 65,309 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

