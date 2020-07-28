RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $486.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPT shares. Compass Point cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other RPT Realty news, Director Richard L. Federico bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

