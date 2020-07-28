Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Position Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 1,419,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 76,489 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

SBRA opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

