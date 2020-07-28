Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.