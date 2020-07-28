SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

SGPYY opened at $38.35 on Monday. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

