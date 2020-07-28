Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.23% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $29,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,251,237.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,173 shares of company stock worth $2,835,865 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.18 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIL. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

