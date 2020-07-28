Samuel C. Wilson Sells 642 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $10,573.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 786.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

