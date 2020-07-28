Sara Bay Financial Purchases Shares of 9,044 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

