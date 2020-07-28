Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.51 ($8.44).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.61 ($7.42) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.72 and a 200-day moving average of €7.22. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

