Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.49

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.49 and traded as low as $33.95. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 588,092 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $175.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a GBX 0.39 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.