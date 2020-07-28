Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $17.12. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Scientific Games shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 1,138,422 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 205,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 498,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.51.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

