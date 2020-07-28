Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on G24. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays set a €60.50 ($67.98) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.32 ($76.76).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €74.35 ($83.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($48.88) and a 52 week high of €73.60 ($82.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €70.73 and its 200 day moving average is €62.74. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

