SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,055 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,876. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Sonic Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

