SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 109,932 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 853.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in istar were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of istar by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in istar by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get istar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE STAR opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $886.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. istar had a net margin of 58.20% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that istar Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.