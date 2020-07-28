SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 211,025 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.52% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 550,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,044.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $242.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

