SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 33,591 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 135,277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Jabil by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,534,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 140.76, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

