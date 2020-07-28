SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,550 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATO opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

