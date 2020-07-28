SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,748 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 561.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,495,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

