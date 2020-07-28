SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 26,460 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Ambarella worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after buying an additional 41,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

