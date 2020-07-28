SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education Inc has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $188.99.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $273,091.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $109,310.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

