SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 523 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 541,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,888,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,208 shares of company stock worth $97,309,974. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.