SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.