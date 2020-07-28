SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

