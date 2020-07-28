SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 80.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

