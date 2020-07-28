SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

