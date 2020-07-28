SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 155.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Magellan Health worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after buying an additional 237,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 28.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 237,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 134,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Magellan Health news, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.