SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of eHealth by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 56,426 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Shares of EHTH opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

