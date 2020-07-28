SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. FirstCash Inc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

