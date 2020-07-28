SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.16. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.