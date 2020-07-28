SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 162.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 63.5% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 123,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $710.87 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

