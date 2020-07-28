SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total transaction of $1,941,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $425.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

