SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 151.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 50,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter.

SVXY stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

