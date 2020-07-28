SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 180.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EQT by 80.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQT opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

