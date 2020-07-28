SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.