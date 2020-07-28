SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 166,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 223,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

