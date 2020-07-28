SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Autohome by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Autohome by 10.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Macquarie cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

